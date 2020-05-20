One more coronavirus death was reported in Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, along with 10 new cases and one additional death in Kingman.
The death in Havasu was a previously identified case. The individual was in the 86+ age range. The death in Kingman was also a previously identified case that was linked to another confirmed case. The individual was in the 55-64 age range.
Eight of the 10 new positive cases are from the Kingman service area. Seven of them are in isolation, recovering at home and linked to another case. One is in the 0-18 age range, another is in the 30-39 age range, two are 40-49, one is in the 50-59 age range, one is 60-69 age range and the seventh is in the 70-79 age range.
The eighth Kingman case is an individual in the 50-59 age range who is hospitalized and linked to another case.
The other two new cases are both in the Bullhead City service area. Both are in the 40-49 age range and recovering at home in isolation. One case is linked to another confirmed case, but the other is not.
There are now 53 cases in Havasu (including five deaths), 186 in Kingman (including 23 deaths), eight cases in "North County" (composed of smaller Mohave County communities), and 23 in Bullhead City (including one death). There is now a total of 270 virus cases and 29 deaths.
As of Tuesday evening, 3, 614 tests have been performed, with 3,280 returning negative and 72 test results pending.
Test results from Havasu's recent "blitz testing" event have not been released by Mohave County officials.
