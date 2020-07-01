Havasu Regional Medical Center is once again pausing all elective surgeries effective Thursday. The decision comes amid rising numbers of positive coronavirus cases in Lake Havasu City and Mohave County.
The Mohave County Department of Health announced 101 new cases on Wednesday afternoon, with 27 of them in Havasu. That brings the total number of cases in Havasu to 277 since the beginning of the pandemic.
HRMC spokeswoman Jeni Coke said the hospital’s decision to pause elective surgeries was made to ensure the facility “has enough staff to take care of other patients in the hospital, including covid-positive patients.”
As of Wednesday morning, the hospital was housing 96 patients, including 19 people that are positive for covid-19. Fifteen of those patients are local residents with the virus, and four of them are from other areas in the state that have reached hospital capacity.
Arizona hit a record number of adult intensive care unit beds in use on Tuesday, with 89% of the state’s ICU beds in use. The state’s total has reached 84,092 cases and 1,720 deaths, with a record number of 88 new deaths reported on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate per 100,000 population sits at 23.93 percent.
Mohave County now has 1,244 cases and 83 deaths. The bulk of the cases are still being reported in Bullhead City, which accounted for 66 of the 101 new cases on Wednesday. Bullhead has had a total of 613 cases and 26 deaths.
Of the 27 new Havasu cases, 26 remain under investigation, which means county health department nursing staff aren’t yet sure how they were exposed to the virus. The cases range in age from 11 to 89, with 16 of the cases under 50 years old.
