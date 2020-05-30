Eleven new coronavirus cases have been identified by Mohave County Health officials. Seven are in the Bullhead City area, three are in Lake Havasu City, and one is in the Kingman area.
Of the seven Bullhead City area cases, six of them are under investigation. Three are in the 19-29 year age range, one is 30-39, one is 40-49, and one is 60-69. The final Bullhead area case is 30-39, recovering at home and not linked to another case.
Of the three Havasu cases, two are under investigation — one of them is 19-29 and the other is 40-49. The other Havasu area case, 60-69, is recovering at home and linked to another case.
There are now 74 positive confirmed cases in Havasu (including eight deaths), 221 in Kingman (including 30 deaths), 9 cases in “North County" (composed of a number of smaller Mohave County communities), and 84 in Bullhead City (including four deaths). There are now a total of 42 deaths in the county from the disease and 388 total positive cases.
As of Friday, 5,271 tests have been performed in Mohave County, with 4,734 returning negative. Results for 173 tests are still pending.
PAY ATTENTION
Beware the ides of June after huge numbers of conservative/fascists congregated in Lake Havasu City spreading the virus in unprecedented numbers. Here is what we can look forward to - A Memorial Day partygoer who visited several Lake of the Ozarks bars in Missouri has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Camden County health department reported. As multiple sources confirmed, over Memorial Day weekend, many of those bars and nearby swimming pools were packed with people not social distancing and not wearing masks. The Missouri bars are also a popular vacation spot for many from Chicago. The county health department released details about which bars the infected person visited "due to the need to inform mass numbers of unknown people." The Boone County resident "was incubating the illness" and infectious while visiting the Backwater Jacks bar and Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool on Saturday, followed by visits to Buffalo Wild Wings and again Shady Gators on Sunday. People who visited these areas should be on alert for COVID-19 symptoms, the department said. There are over 12,500 coronavirus cases and 738 deaths in Missouri as of Saturday, per the state's health department.
