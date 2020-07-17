Eleven new coronavirus deaths were reported in Mohave County Friday evening, including one in Lake Havasu City.
Mohave County Health Department reported 40 new cases Friday as well, which includes two of the deaths. Nine of the deaths were previously reported cases.
Ten of the 11 deaths are in Bullhead City, and all of them were individuals above the age of 60. The Havasu death involved a 70-79 individual.
Havasu also reported 15 new cases, eight of which are hospitalized and above the age of 50. Six of the remaining seven cases are also older than 50.
Bullhead City reported 20 new cases, and the county says half of them are recovering at home and linked to a previously reported case. One case in the 70-79 age range is hospitalized. Twelve of the 20 cases are over the age of 50.
Kingman only reported two new cases, both of which are over the age of 50 and recovering at home.
North County, a collection of smaller Mohave County communities, reported a new 20-29 case.
There are now 668 cases in Havasu (including 15 deaths), 453 in Kingman (including 46 deaths), 1,047 cases in Bullhead City (including 46 deaths), and 41 cases in North County.
The county now has a total of 2,209 cases and 107 deaths from the disease.
