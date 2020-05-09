Mohave County Department of Public Health announced 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one covid-19 death Saturday evening.
The death was an 86+ year old person in the Kingman service area, who is a previously identified case and was linked to another case. Nine of the 11 new cases are all from the Kingman service area. One of them is 65+, hospitalized and linked to another case. The other eight Kingman area cases are all 65+, in isolation, recovering at home, and linked to another case.
Of the final two cases, one is in the Lake Havasu City area, in the 20-44 year age range, in isolation, recovering at home, and linked to another case. The other is in the North County area (a much smaller community), in the 20-44 year age range, is in isolation, recovering at home, and linked to another case.
There are now 45 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including four deaths, 119 in Kingman, with a total of 16 deaths there, 4 cases in “North County,” formerly referred to as “Other”(composed of a number of smaller Mohave County communities), and 18 in Bullhead City, including one death. There are a total of 22 deaths in the county from the disease and 186 positive cases.
As of 9 a.m. on May 8, 1,867 tests have been performed, with 1,567 returning negative for the virus. Results for 135 tests are still pending.
