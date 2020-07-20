The Mohave County Health Department reported 111 new cases of coronavirus Monday night, including 41 cases in Lake Havasu City. There were also 41 cases reported in Bullhead City, and 29 in Kingman.
There were also six deaths Reported, all of them in Bullhead City.
Of the 41 new Lake Havasu City area cases, two were 80-89 years old and are hospitalized. The remaining 39 Lake Havasu City area cases are all under investigation. One is 0-10; three are 11-19; four are 20-29; four are 30-39; seven are 40-49; six are 50-59; ten are 60-69; one is 70-79; three are 80-89.
There have been 2,374 cases reported in Mohave County since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. That number includes 739 cases and 15 deaths in Havasu , 1,111 cases in Bullhead, and 483 in Kingman.
