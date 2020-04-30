Two more coronavirus deaths were identified by county health officials in Kingman, in addition to four new positive cases.
Both deaths were previously identified cases, the county said in a press release. They were both 65+. One is linked to another confirmed case and the other is not, nor travel-related.
Of the four new cases, one is an individual in the 55-64 age range who is hospitalized in the Lake Havasu City service area and is linked to another confirmed case, Another is in the 65+ age range and is hospitalized and linked to another confirmed case. One is in the 20-44 year old age range in the Kingman service area, recovering at home in isolation and not linked to a previous case and not travel-related. Finally, there is one in the “Other” service area, the county said. "Other" encompasses Beaver Dam, Littlefield, and Colorado City. The individual is in the 55-64 year old age range and is recovering at home in isolation. It has yet to be determined if the case is linked to another confirmed case or travel related. The contact investigation will soon be initiated by the county’s public health nurses.
There are now 120 confirmed cases in Mohave County, with 31 in Havasu (including three deaths), 78 in Kingman (including 8 deaths), and 11 in Bullhead City (including one death).
As of 6 p.m. April 30, 1,151 tests have been performed in the county, with 983 coming back negative. Fifty-two tests are still pending results.
