The Mohave County Health Department announced 12 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. There were also three deaths from previously reported cases.
Havasu did not have any new cases, but did record one of the three deaths, a person in their 80s. The other two deaths occurred in Bullhead City.
Ten of the 12 new cases also are from Bullhead City. The other cases are from Kingman.
There are now 3,029 positive cases in Mohave County, as well as 148 deaths. Havasu remains at 963 cases and is now up to 30 deaths.
Mohave County has reported a total of 1,394 recovered cases. This figure is updated weekly.
