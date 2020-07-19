The Mohave County Health Department reported 12 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday night. There was also one death from a previously reported case. It is a 70-79 year age range person in the Kingman area.
Of the 12 new cases, nine are in the Bullhead City area. There are two cases in the Lake Havasu City area. All 12 cases remain under investigation.
Of the two Lake Havasu City area cases, one is 11-19; one is 70-79.
Mohave County now has 2,262 cases. Havasu has had 698 cases with 15 deaths. Bullhead City has has 1,069 cases and 46 deaths. Kingman has had 454 cases and 47 deaths.
