Mohave County is reporting 13 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths as of Friday afternoon. One of the deaths involved a Lake Havasu City resident between 80 and 89 years old. The other death was a Kingman resident, also between 80 and 89.
Of the 13 cases, eight are from the Bullhead City service area; four are from the Kingman area; one is from the Lake Havasu City area. The Havasu case involves a person between the ages of 40 and 49. There are now 71 positive confirmed cases in Lake Havasu City.
