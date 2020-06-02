Thirteen new coronavirus cases and one additional death were reported by the Mohave County Department of Health Tuesday. There are now 417 total cases in the county and 46 deaths.
The death is a previously reported case of a person aged 80-89 from Bullhead City.
Twelve of the thirteen new cases are also from Bullhead City, while the remaining case is from Lake Havasu City.
Four of the Bullhead City cases remain under investigation. One is a person aged 19-29, one is 30-39 and two are 60-69. Four others are recovering at home, while their cases remain under investigation. One is 19-29, one is 40-49 and two are 50-59. Two other cases are recovering at home and linked to another case. One is 40-49 and the other 50-59. One case is 60-69 and is hospitalized. The final Bullhead City case is 19-29, recovering at home and not linked to another case.
The Lake Havasu case is 30-39, linked to another case and recovering at home.
There are now 76 total cases in Havasu with eight deaths, 226 in Kingman along with 32 deaths, 107 in Bullhead City with five deaths and eight cases in North County.
