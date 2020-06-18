Fifteen new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday by the Mohave County Health Department, There were no new deaths. There are now 690 confirmed cases in the county along with 70 deaths.
Eight of the new cases are in Bullhead City. One is a person aged 70-79 and is hospitalized. Three other cases are recovering at home and linked to another case. Of those three, one is 0-10, one is 20-29 and one is 50-59. The four remaining Bullhead City cases are under investigation. Two are 40-49, one is 50-59 and one is 70-79.
There are four new cases in Lake Havasu City. All of them are under investigation. One is aged 20-29 and the other three are 30-39.
The three remaining cases are in Kingman. One case is 70-79, hospitalized and under investigation. The other two remain under investigation as well. One is 30-39, the other is 70-79.
There are now 127 confirmed cases in Lake Havasu with 11 deaths, 272 in Kingman along with 41 deaths, 270 in Bullhead City with 18 deaths and 21 cases in North County.
The Health Department has reported 296 recoveries from the virus in the county. This figure will be updated every Monday.
