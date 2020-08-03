The Mohave County Health Department reported 16 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. Thirteen of the new cases are in Bullhead City, one is in Kingman and two are in Lake Havasu City. Of the two Havasu cases, one is a person in their 60s, and the other is in their 70s. The county considers 962 of those cases to be recovered; the number of recovered patients is updated weekly on Mondays.
The new numbers bring the county’s total cases to 3,017, with 963 cases in Havasu, 1,384 in Bullhead, and 595 in Kingman. There have been 145 deaths countywide since the beginning of the pandemic. Twenty-nine of those deaths were in Havasu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.