Mohave County Health Department reported 18 new coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon, including two deaths. Twelve of the cases were in Bullhead City and four were in Lake Havasu City. Kingman had two new cases.
The deaths occurred in Bullhead City and Kingman.
Of the four Havasu cases, three are recovering at home and linked to an existing case. The fourth is also recovering at home, but county nursing staff are still investigating the source of the infection.
Lake Havasu City has had a total of 358 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Kingman has had 342 cases, and Bullhead City has had 721. Countywide, there have been a total of 1,454 cases and 89 deaths.
The county considers 499 of those cases to be recovered.
