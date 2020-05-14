Mohave County reported 19 new coronavirus cases and one death on Thursday. It’s the highest number of new cases reported by the county in a single day. Thirteen of the cases are in Kingman and three were reported in Lake Havasu City. Three cases were also reported in northern county communities.
The death involved a Kingman resident in the 55-65-year-old age range. Additional details were not available.
The three Havasu cases are all linked to another case. One of the patients is between 45 and 54, and two are older than 65. They are all recovering in isolation at home, the county said.
Two of the Kingman patients are hospitalized, the county said.
Mohave County has a total of 236 cases and 25 deaths, with 50 cases and four deaths in Lake Havasu City, 160 cases and 20 deaths in Kingman, 19 cases and one death in Bullhead City, and seven cases in the northern communities.
Mohave County has tested a total of 2,866 people, with 2,477 of those tests returning with negative results. There are 172 pending tests.
