Mohave County now has 364 cases of coronavirus after officials reported 19 new cases on Thursday evening.
Six of the cases are in the Lake Havasu City area. One is 30-39 years old and recovering at home. Another is 60-69 and linked to another case. They are also recovering at home. Two cases are 70-79 years old, and both are linked to another case and recovering at home. A case in the 80-89 age range remains under investigation, and the final case is 90+. The final individual is linked to another case and recovering at home.
Ten of the cases are in Bullhead City. One is in the 0-18 age range, another is 30-39, two are 40-49, one is 50-59, two are 60-69, one is 70-79 and another is 80-89. All of these cases are under investigation. The tenth case is in the 19-29 age range, recovering at home in isolation. This case is not linked to another case.
Three of the cases are in Kingman. Two are in the 30-39 age range, and both are recovering at home and linked to another case. The final Kingman case is an individual in the 40-49 age range whose case is under investigation.
There are now 70 confirmed cases in Havasu (including seven deaths), 216 in Kingman (including 29 deaths), nine cases in "North County" (comprised of smaller Mohave County communities), and 69 in Bullhead City (including four deaths). There have been 40 deaths from the virus in the county.
Several states that were among the first to reopen their economies have seen noticeable upticks in new coronavirus cases in recent days as President Donald Trump continues to urge the country to rapidly return to normalcy. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, all of which are led by Republican governors, were among the earliest in the country to begin reopening amid the ongoing pandemic. Several of these governors were also slow to issue stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders urged by public health experts, even as the novel virus was spreading in their states. Now, as all 50 states have taken steps to reopen, those five states and several others have seen an increase in new confirmed cases of the virus.
So very frustrating, reading, seeing, and hearing the views of people who don’t take this virus seriously. I agree with everything you wrote, as a mother of four and two of my adult children feel this is overblown. All I can do is pray they stay healthy, nobody talks about the divide in families about this. Crazy, stressful times [unsure]
