Two more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Mohave County, bringing the total number of cases to 10. One patient is an adult being treated in a hospital in the Bullhead City area, and the other is an adult in Lake Havasu City who is recovering at home, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The county refuses to provide any other information about people diagnosed with coronavirus.
There are now four cases confirmed in Lake Havasu City, two in Bullhead City and four in Kingman.
(1) comment
The county needs to provide non-patient sensitive information as to where the victim had been prior to the discovery of the infection.
