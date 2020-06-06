The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced 20 new coronavirus cases on Saturday evening.
Of the 20 new cases, 18 of them are in Bullhead City. Ten individuals are recovering at home and linked to another confirmed case. Four are in the 0-18 age range, one is 19-29, two are 40-49, two are 50-59, and one is 70-79.
Seven of the Bullhead City cases are also recovering at home, but their cases are under investigation. Two of those are 0-18, one is 40-49, three are 50-59, and one is 80-89. The final Bullhead City case is a person 70-79 whose case is still under investigation.
One case is in Lake Havasu City — a 0-18 individual whose case is under investigation.
The final case is a Kingman individual in the 30-39 age range who is hospitalized. The case is under investigation.
There are now 90 confirmed cases in Havasu (including 9 deaths), 233 in Kingman (including 36 deaths), 8 cases in North County (composed of smaller Mohave County communities), and 164 in Bullhead City (including 10 deaths). There are now a total of 55 deaths and 495 cases.
As of Saturday, 6,024 tests have been performed in Mohave County, with 5,481 returning negative. Results for 103 tests are still pending.
