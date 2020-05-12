Three more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kingman by the Mohave County Health Department on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county's total to 209.
Two of the new cases are hospitalized. One is in the 45-54 age range and the other is 65+. The third case is in the 20-44 age range, recovering in isolation at home. Investigations for all three are pending.
There are now 47 cases in Lake Havasu City (including four deaths), 140 cases in Kingman (including 19 deaths), four cases in "North County" (composed of a number of smaller Mohave County communities), and 18 cases in Bullhead City (including one death). There is a total of 24 deaths in the county, with 209 confirmed cases.
As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, 2,692 virus tests have been performed, with 2,361 negative results. Results for 125 tests are pending, according to the MCDPH.
