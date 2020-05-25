The Mohave County Health Department said the county has 21 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths reported as of Monday afternoon.
Some of the cases are related to a long-term care facility, but the county did not specify a specific location. Both the deaths involved people in the Bullhead City area. One of the victims was over 90 years old, and the other was between 70 and 79.
Thirteen of the cases are from the Bullhead City area. Five are from Kingman, and one is in Havasu.
There are now 60 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including five deaths, 210 in Kingman, with a total of 24 deaths, nine cases in northern county communities, and 45 in Bullhead City, with two deaths. Mohave County has had a total of 35 deaths and 324 positive cases.
America is staring down a widespread COVID-19 testing shortage with no vaccine in sight. So what happens when coronavirus makes its unceremonious return? Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Financial Times that he “can’t guarantee” more stay-at-home requirements in the winter or the fall. “We are committed to using the time that we have now to get this nation as over-prepared as possible. We’ve seen evidence that the concerns it would go south in the southern hemisphere like flu [are coming true], and you’re seeing what’s happening in Brazil nowand then when the southern hemisphere is over I suspect it will re-ground itself in the north.”
“This simple respiratory viral pathogen has really brought my nation to its knees, and the reality is, it’s no one particular person’s fault,” he added. (A Columbia University study released this week said up to 36,000 lives could have been saved had U.S. economy shut down even one week earlier.)
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for more than three decades, previously declared, “We will have coronavirus in the fall. I am convinced of that.” He previously said the “ultimate game changer” will be a vaccine, but that could take 12 to 18 months.
“If we’re not expecting a second wave or a mutation of this virus, then we have learned nothing,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, added, calling it a “new normal” for public health in the U.S. “That is why it is such an important period for government.”
First, the bad news: “The four seasonal coronaviruses do not seem to induce long-term immunity,” said Gregory Poland, who studies the immunogenetics of vaccine response in adults and children at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and expert with the Infectious Diseases Society of America. “We will not have a vaccine by next winter,” Poland added. “The Southern Hemisphere is just starting their fall and winter. They will have a severe course of this disease due to less preparedness, less medical infrastructure and less public infrastructure.”
“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield, the CDC director, previously told The Washington Post.
And of course opening the nation will only exacerbate the problem. Stupid actions such as that demonstrated by Republican/fascist supporters of the impeached president in Lake Havasu City will lead to a major uptick in the virus in coming weeks.
