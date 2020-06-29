For the first time in weeks, no cases of coronavirus were announced in Lake Havasu City. Monday’s announcement from the Mohave County Health Department listed 22 new cases — all of them in Bullhead City.

There have been a total of 225 cases reported in Lake Havasu City, including 12 deaths, since the start of the pandemic in March. Kingman has had 311 cases and 43 deaths, and Bullhead City has had 490 cases and 25 deaths. Countywide, there have been 1,055 cases and 80 deaths.

