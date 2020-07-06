Mohave County reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Sunday afternoon, including 13 in Lake Havasu City. The other nine cases were in Bullhead City. No cases were reported in Kingman nor the northern communities.
Of the 13 Havasu cases, all are still under investigation, which means county nursing staff doesn’t yet know how the virus was contracted. One of the cases is a person ages 20-29, one is 30-39 years old, one is 40-49, three are between 50 and 59, five are 60-69, and two are 70-79.
The average age of positive cases in Mohave County is 49 years old, the health department said.
Mohave County now has a total of 1,396 cases and 83 deaths since the pandemic began. Of those, the county considers 424 of the cases to be recovered.
Havasu has had a total of 337 cases and 13 deaths, Kingman has had 336 cases and 44 deaths, Bullhead City has had 690 cases and 26 deaths, and the northern communities have had 33 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.