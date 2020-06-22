The Mojave County Department of Public health has announced 27 new positive cases of coronavirus. Six of those cases are in Lake Havasu City. 20 are in Bullhead city. The health department also announced one new death in the Kingman area.
All of the 27 cases are people recovering at home according to the county.
There are now 137 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including 11 deaths, 285 in Kingman, with a total of 41 deaths , and 23 cases in northern county communities, and 306 in Bullhead City, including 18 deaths. There are now a total of 71 deaths in the county from the disease.
There are a total of 751 cases in the county.
