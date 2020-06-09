Mohave County announced 27 new positive coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Thirteen of the cases are in Lake Havasu City, which now has a total of 103 cases.
Of the remaining 14 cases, seven are in Kingman, six are in Bullhead City and one is in a northern county community.
Of the 13 cases in the Lake Havasu City area, 12 are recovering at home and are linked to another case. Three of those are 70-79; three are 80-89; six are older than 90, and one is under 18.
Mohave County now has 537 cases.
There are now 103 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including nine deaths, 243 in Kingman, with a total of 36 deaths there, nine cases in northern county communities and 176 in Bullhead City, including 11 deaths. There are a total of 56 deaths in the county from the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.