The Mohave County Health Department reported 28 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday evening, including 16 in Lake Havasu City.
Half of the new cases in Havasu are under the age of 50. Fifteen of them remain under investigation, and the final case is recovering at home and linked to another case.
Ten new cases were reported in Bullhead City, half of which are under the age of 50. Nine of the cases are still under investigation, and one is recovering at home and linked to another case.
Two cases were reported in Kingman, both under the age of 50. A 40-49-year-old is hospitalized.
There are now 324 positive cases in Havasu (including 13 deaths), 336 in Kingman (including 44 deaths), 33 cases in North County (a term that references smaller Mohave County communities), and 681 in Bullhead City (including 26 deaths). There have been a total of 83 deaths and 1,374 cases in the county since the pandemic began.
The average age of cases in the county has dropped from 51 to 49.2 years old. The average age of deaths also dropped slightly, from 78.8 to 78.6.
As of Monday, the county reports a total of 424 recovered cases. This number is updated on a weekly basis.
A total of 11,156 tests have been performed in the county, with 9,757 returning negative. Results for 171 tests are still pending.
