Mohave County Health Department officials reported 29 new coronavirus cases in the county on Friday evening, bringing the county’s total count to 1,346. No new deaths were reported.
Six of the new cases are Lake Havasu City residents, four of which are above the age of 50. Two of the cases are recovering at home and linked to another case, but the remaining four are still under investigation.
In Bullhead City, 21 new cases were reported. Two of them are hospitalized, and 13 of the cases are below the age of 50.
Only two new coronavirus cases were reported in Kingman on Friday, both of which are still under investigation. One is 40-49, and the other is 60-69.
There are now 308 positive cases in Havasu (including 13 deaths), 344 in Kingman (including 44 deaths), 33 cases in North County (a culmination of smaller Mohave County communities), and 671 in Bullhead City (including 26 deaths). There have been a total of 83 deaths in the county from the virus since the pandemic began.
The average age of cases in the county has dropped from 51 to 49.2 years old. The average age of deaths also dropped slightly, from 78.8 to 78.6.
As of Monday, the county reports a total of 424 recovered cases. This number is updated on a weekly basis.
A total of 11,156 tests have been performed in the county, with 9,757 returning negative. Results for 171 tests are still pending.
