The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 29 new coronavirus cases and two deaths Tuesday evening.
Both deaths were previously reported cases in Bullhead City. One person was in the 60-69 age range, and the other was 80-89.
Lake Havasu City only reported two cases Tuesday — one in the 30-39 age range and another in the 40-49 range. Havasu now has a total of 965 cases, including 30 deaths.
Bullhead City reported 15 cases, nine of which are under the age of 50. The city now reports a total of 1,409 positive cases and 66 deaths.
Kingman reported 10 new cases Tuesday, bringing their total to 607, including 54 deaths. Half of the new cases are under the age of 50.
Two cases were also reported in the North County service area, which is a collection of smaller Mohave County communities. One person is in the 11-19 age range, and the other is 70-79.
The county has now had a confirmed total of 3,029 coronavirus cases and 150 deaths. As of Monday, 1,394 cases are counted as recovered by the MCHD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.