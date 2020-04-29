Mohave County’s coronavirus death toll is up to 10 after three deaths were reported on Wednesday.
Additionally, 11 new cases were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. It’s the largest number of cases reported in a single day for the county. All 11 of the cases are in the Kingman area.
Two of the deaths were in the Kingman area, involving previously identified cases. Both are over 65 years old and linked to another confirmed case. The other death involves a previously identified hospitalized case in the Bullhead City area, the Mohave County Department of Public Health said in a press release. They were in the 65+ age range and the case was not epidemiologically linked to another case or travel-related.
There are now 30 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including three deaths, 75 in Kingman, with a total of six deaths there (including the two latest) and 11 in Bullhead City, including one death.
As of 4 p.m. on April 29, 1,123 tests have been performed in Mohave County. Of those tests, 62 results are pending and 954 have come back negative.
