Three new coronavirus cases were reported Sunday in Kingman. Two of the cases are in the 20-44-year-old age range. One case is hospitalized and the other is in isolation, recovering at home. A third patient is older than 65, and recovering at home, the county said.
There are now 50 positive confirmed cases in Lake Havasu City, with four deaths, 173 in Kingman, with 22 deaths, 7 cases in the northern county communities, and 19 cases in Bullhead City, with one death. Mohave County has reported 249 confirmed cases with 27 deaths.
Mohave County has performed 3,071 tests, with 2,656 returning negative results. There are 179 tests pending.
(2) comments
Why don't they give out the age of those who died instead of over 65. Out east they reported a covid death of someone who was already in hospice care.
I would like to see a breakdown on new Coronavirus cases that start in nursing homes and those that start in the general public. It will give us a better idea on the severity of the situation and whether we should remain sheltered.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.