Mohave County reported 30 new cases of coronavirus, with 19 of those cases originating in Bullhead City. The county also reported the coronavirus-related death of a person in their 70s in Kingman. Nine of the cases were in Kingman and two are in Lake Havasu City.
The Havasu cases involved a person between the ages of 20’amd 29, and another between 11 and 19.
There are now 117 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including 10 deaths, 257 in Kingman, with 39 deaths, 10 cases in northern county communities and 229 cases And 16 deaths in Bullhead City.
Mohave County now has 613 cases and 65 deaths.
