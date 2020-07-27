The Mohave County Health Department announced 30 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday night, with nine of those cases in Lake Havasu City. The county also announced the death of a Kingman resident in their 90s due to coronavirus. Of the 30 new cases, 15 of them are in Bullhead City and five are in Kingman.
Of the nine Havasu cases, eight are under investigation. One of the cases is an individual in their 20s, two are in their 30s, two are in their 50s, and four are in their 60s.
There have been 2,715 cases and 127 deaths have been reported in Mohave County since the pandemic began. That includes 889 cases in Havasu, with 21 deaths, 1,243 cases and 58 deaths in Bullhead City, and 533 cases and 48 deaths in Kingman.
The county considers 648 cases to be recovered.
