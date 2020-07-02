Mohave County health officials reported 89 new virus cases, with 31 in Havasu. Of the 31 cases in Havasu, 17 are under the age of 50. There are now 302 positive cases in Havasu, including 13 deaths.
Forty-six new cases were reported in Bullhead City on Thursday evening, 21 of which are under the age of 50. The city's case count is now 652, including 26 deaths.
Ten new cases were reported in Kingman, with seven of them under the age of 50. Their total is now 330 cases, including 44 deaths.
Two cases were reported in the North County area, which includes a number of smaller Mohave County communities. Both are under the age of 50. There are a total of 33 cases in this area.
As of Monday, the county is reporting 424 recovered cases since the pandemic began.
