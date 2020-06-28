The Mohave County Health Department has announced another 32 positive coronavirus cases, including 15 in Lake Havasu City. That brings the city’s total to 225 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and 1,033 for Mohave County.
Of the 15 new Havasu cases, three are hospitalized. One of the hospitalized patients is between 30 and 39 years old, one is 70 and 79, and one is 80-89 years old.
The remaining 11 cases involve people who are recovering at home; six are under 40 years old.
Mohave County also reported seven new cases in the Bullhead City area, and 10 in Kingman.
The latest numbers came on the same day Arizona health officials reported 3,858 more confirmed coronavirus cases, the most reported in a single day in the state so far and the seventh time in the last 10 days that daily cases surpassed the 3,000 mark.
The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported 9 additional deaths.
The numbers pushed Arizona’s documented covid-19 totals to 73,908 cases and 1,588 known deaths.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
