The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced 33 new coronavirus cases and six deaths on Friday evening.
Of the six deaths, three were previously reported cases in Bullhead City. One was 70-79, and the other two were 80-89. The other three deaths occurred in Kingman. One was in the 50-59 age range and was not a previously reported case. The other two were previously reported and were 60-69 and 70-79.
Of the 33 new cases, 29 of them are in Bullhead City. Twenty-six individuals are recovering at home and linked to another confirmed case. Four are in the 30-39 age range, one is 40-49, another is 50-59, two are 60-69, six are 70-79, eight are 80-89, and four of them are 90+.
The three remaining Bullhead City cases are under investigation. One is 0-18, one is 30-39, and the last is 40-49.
Three of the new cases are in Kingman. All are recovering at home and linked to another case. One is in the 0-18 age range, one is 30-39, and the other is 70-79.
The final case is a 50-59 individual in Lake Havasu City who is hospitalized and linked to another case.
There are now 89 confirmed cases in Havasu (including 9 deaths), 232 in Kingman (including 36 deaths), 8 cases in "North County" (comprised of smaller Mohave County communities), and 146 in Bullhead City (including 10 deaths). There are now a total of 55 deaths and 475 positive cases in the county.
As of Friday, 6,024 people have been tested in Mohave County, with 5,481 results returning negative. Results for 103 tests are still pending.
