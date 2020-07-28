The Mohave County Health Department said Monday that the county is seeing a decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases and a continued pattern of community spread.
The slight decrease is “not cause yet for celebration, but it is progress for sure,” Director Denise Burley said during a special Board of Supervisors meeting Monday. “We still had 377 cases reported last week, which is still among the highest four weeks since the pandemic started.”
On Tuesday, the county reported 34 new cases and two deaths, bringing the county’s total to 2,785 cases and 134 deaths from the virus.
One death was not previously reported as a case and involved an 80-89 Kingman resident. A 70-79 Bullhead City death was also reported from a previously recorded case.
Thirteen of the new cases are in Lake Havasu City, 11 of which are under the age of 50. Eight of the cases are recovering at home and linked to another case.
Ten of the cases were reported in Bullhead City, and all are recovering at home. Six of the cases are under the age of 50.
Kingman reported eight new cases, half of which are younger than 50, and the North County area reported two new cases, both under the age of 50.
As of Monday, the county reports 962 coronavirus cases as recovered. This number is updated weekly.
The average age of cases has dropped to 48.5, and the average age of deaths dropped to 77.4.
Burley said that community spread continues to increase, with several instances of people spreading it within their households or among close friends.
“The recommendation within that is if people are experiencing symptoms, to wear a mask and social distance even within the household, and we recognize the challenge of that, but we’re also trying to keep everyone in a household well and trying to take those necessary steps to do so,” Burley said.
While there has been a slight decrease in new cases for the first time in months according to the county, there’s still a steady eight to 10 deaths per week, Burley said.
But the community mask mandates seem to be working.
“Anecdotally, it sounds like more businesses are requiring masks for customers to enter, and I think overall we’re starting to see the effects of that as we are starting to see a decrease,” Burley said.
She also pointed out new release-from-isolation guidelines that the Centers for Disease Control has put into place, which “hopefully will help people in terms of getting back to work more quickly.”
Originally, the CDC guidelines stated an individual could return from quarantine once they were fever-free without the help of medication for 72 hours. But that’s dropped to 24 hours, according to Burley.
The county is currently awaiting results for about 200 tests from a recent drive-through site in Bullhead City hosted by North County Health Care, and Burley hopes to have the data by Thursday’s Supervisors meeting.
