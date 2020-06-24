Coronavirus cases in Lake Havasu City have increased by 36 this week, with 10 new cases announced Wednesday afternoon. The local numbers follow the rising trend throughout Mohave County this week.
Concerns about the local health care system’s ability to handle a surge in cases is also swelling.
Statewide, hospitalizations are on the downturn, but locally, they’re on the rise.
On Wednesday, Havasu Regional Medical Center had 14 coronavirus-positive patients in the hospital, according to hospital spokeswoman Jeni Coke.
She said the hospital is currently averaging around 106 patients who are in the hospital on any given day, and so far, they’ve been able to handle the volume of those who need to be admitted.
“HRMC is part of the statewide covid surge line,” Coke said. “We have taken several patients from other areas in the state.”
On Wednesday evening, the Mohave County Health Department announced 38 new cases in the county and one new death. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 167 positive cases in Havasu (including 11 deaths) and Mohave County has had a total of 886 cases. The bulk of the county’s cases have been in Bullhead City, where numbers continue to rise by double-digit figures every day since last Thursday. Bullhead has reported a total of 396 cases, and 23 deaths, and Kingman has had 294 cases and 41 deaths.
Despite the increase in hospitalizations, Coke offered assurances about the hospital’s safety in an email sent to Today’s News-Herald on Wednesday. She said HRMC has the necessary personal protective equipment and is “taking all of the recommended precautions to keep our patients safe.” The hospital is continuing to monitor the local coronavirus situation and will adjust services as appropriate to ensure safety of both patients and staff,” she said.
“At this point,” Coke said, “we are fully able to continue to provide all services, including elective surgeries, safely in the hospital.
Questions sent by the News-Herald to the Mohave County Health Department were unanswered as of Wednesday evening.
A doctor’s perspective
Dr. Khamranie Persaud, a member of the grassroots advocacy group Havasu Covid-19 Task Force, is concerned about the rise in local cases and those who are worried they may be infected.
“Many patients are calling their primary care team, going to urgent care and the emergency room,” Persaud said. Many are symptomatic with fevers, coughs and shortness of breath.
The concern reaches health care workers as well. “We’re kind of in a limbo,” she said, noting the importance of treating patients while minimizing the spread of covid. “We all still need to work.”
Another problem Havasu is running into is manpower for testing. While there are plenty of test kits, there aren’t enough people or facilities offering them. Persaud suggested that reinstating the blitz testing effort could help ease the demand of those who are asymptomatic and want testing, which they can’t receive at the hospital if they aren’t admitted.
Politicizing and labeling data has also become an issue when it comes to conversations and information about the virus spread online and in the community.
“I notice what’s happening is people immediately label the data as good or bad or relate it to Democrats or Republicans or far left or far right,” Persaud said. “When you label something, you immediately put it in that special box in your head and you kind of ignore it. When you’re interpreting data or numbers, just take it in. Really listen to what they’re saying instead of immediately labeling it as right or wrong or politicizing it, because then you’re not really listening to what the person’s saying.”
“Do not judge data,” she said. “That’s how we’re going to move forward. If we didn’t politicize this infection so much, we might have gotten further along.”
