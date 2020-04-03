Four additional coronavirus cases were announced Friday in Mohave County. The county's public health department said Friday that two of the cases are adults in Lake Havasu City, recovering at home. One of the two cases is said to be linked to previous cases in Lake Havasu City, according to a county news release. Meanwhile, cases were also announced Friday in Kingman and Bullhead City. The patient in Bullhead City is hospitalized in isolation, and the Kingman patient is recovering at home, the county said.
All are adults.
The county said its nurses have begun case investigations and will be working with patients to notify close contacts.
There are now a total of 12confirmed cases in Mohave County, five in Lake Havasu City, two in Bullhead City, and five in Kingman.
The county hasn't yet announced any additional information about the 12 cases found in Mohave County, but officials said Friday they will begin providing aggregate case data, such as age ranges and gender, for Mohave County cases beginning at the close of the day on Monday.
Meanwhile, Public Health Director Denise Burley said that “it is of utmost importance for all residents and visitors to stay home unless absolutely necessary, practice good hygiene, and engage in physical distancing (6 ft.). We must work individually and as a community to keep our case numbers down. ”
COVID-19 is believed to be spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and sho
The county refuses to provide any other information about people diagnosed with coronavirus.
There are now four cases confirmed in Lake Havasu City, two in Bullhead City and four in Kingman.
Denise Burley, If you do disclose the name, address, SSN, phone number and place of work or even the place of recovery with no HIPI infringement , then why can you not describe the circumstances of their infection. How many have a pre-existing condition, current health condition, age, recent travel history and what type of monitoring is being done for self quaritine. Information is important if you want folks to remain "stay ay home" status.
Bottom line, there is a lot of information you could give to help the citizens of Mohave County but half truths and innuendo does not help.
Probably the only time I'll agree with HwyRovr.
The information provided is useless to us. We need to know what general location the patients live, what business' they've patronized, whether they work at any location here in Havasu, where its believed they were infected, etc. How are we supposed to make informed decisions about our own safety without detailed information. The info can certainly be provided without compromising the identity of the patients.
The following information is protected under HIPAA law:
Names
Addresses (including subdivisions smaller than state such as street, city, county, and zip code)
Dates (except years) directly related to an individual, such as birthdays, admission/discharge dates, death dates, and exact ages of individuals older than 89
Telephone numbers
Fax numbers
Email addresses
Social Security numbers
Medical record numbers
Health plan beneficiary numbers
Account numbers
Certificate and license numbers
Vehicle identifiers
Device identifiers and serial numbers
Website URLs
IP addresses
Biometric identifiers, including fingerprints, voice prints, iris and retina scans
Full-face photos and other photos that could allow a patient to be identified
Any other unique identifying numbers, characteristics, or codes
mohave county has not updated the county web site since the 1st on april what o they think they are accomplishing by not informing the public to a existing danger maybe if people knew were these covid patients were and have been others could decide if they should home. and they wonder why so many are not staying home.
Mohave county is doing a disservice to its residents. What they hold back isn't confidential to the patient. Some heads need to roll. Other counties aren't having the same problem.
The county needs to provide non-patient sensitive information as to where the victim had been prior to the discovery of the infection.
HwyRovr - [thumbup]
THAT is absolutely true; anyone paying attention??? Daisy??
Hippa Laws. Google it.
I did Google it and I find nothing in the regulations that would prevent information like where the individual traveled recently. Who the individual worked for or where they worked during some time period. Or what type of work they were performing and at what locations the work was performed. Nor do I find that their rights would be violated IF they AGREED to the release of their personal information if asked. I also don't find any information in any County information release that any individual has even been asked if in the "interest of public safety" they would agree to the release of their name.
If you disagree with my analysis please point out the specific paragraphs in HIPPA so we can continue our discussion.
Look at you, dumber than a box of Palin's and not ashamed to prove it. No one is asking that HIPPA laws be violated, stupid!
Welcome to the discussion.
