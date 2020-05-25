Mohave County has four new cases of coronavirus, all in the Bullhead City area. Additionally, the county reported a coronavirus-related death Sunday in the Kingman area involving a person between 70 and 79 years old.
All of the new cases involve people older the age of 60, the county said. One is hospitalized.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 303, with 59 cases in Lake Havasu City, 205 in Kingman, nine in northern county communities, and 30 in Bullhead City. Mohave County has had 33 deaths reported, including five in Havasu, 24 in Kingman and one in Bullhead City.
