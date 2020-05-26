Four new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths have been reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health Tuesday. There are now 328 cases and 38 deaths in Mohave County.
One of the deaths is in Lake Havasu City and involved a person aged 70-79. The other two are from Kingman and involve a person aged 70-79 and another aged 50-59.
Of the four new positive cases, three are from Bullhead City. One involves a person aged 80-89 who is hospitalized and linked to another case. Another involves a person aged 19-29 who is recovering at home. The case is under investigation. The third involves a person aged 30-39 who is recovering at home and is not linked to another case. The fourth case is from Havasu and involves a person aged 60-69 who is recovering at home and is linked to another case.
There are now 61 cases in Lake Havasu City, including seven deaths, 210 cases in Kingman, along with 28 deaths, 48 in Bullhead City with three deaths and nine cases in North County.
