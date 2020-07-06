Mohave County reported 40 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Monday afternoon.
All four deaths were reported in Bullhead City, which has 17 new cases. Lake Havasu City also has 17 new cases. Kingman reported six new cases Monday.
Havasu has had a total of 354 cases and 13 deaths, Kingman has had 340 cases and 44 deaths, Bullhead City has had 709 cases and 30 deaths, and the northern communities have had 33 cases.
The county now has 1,436 cases and 87 deaths from the virus.
