The Mohave County Health Department reported 49 new coronavirus cases and one death Wednesday afternoon. The announcement didn’t come until Thursday morning, however, due to a state system outage Wednesday night.
The death involved an individual in the 50-59 age range in Bullhead City.
Lake Havasu City reported 14 new cases, 10 of which are under the age of 50. Havasu’s total number of cases is now 979, including 30 deaths.
Bullhead City has 28 new cases, 19 of which are under the age of 50. The city’s total number of cases has reached 1,437, including 67 deaths.
Six new cases were reported in Kingman, all of which are older than 50. Kingman has reported a total of 613 cases and 54 deaths.
North County, an area that includes a number of smaller Mohave County communities, reported one 11-19 age range case, bringing their total to 65 cases and no deaths.
Mohave County has reported 3,107 cases and 151 deaths since the pandemic began in March. As of Monday, the county reports 1,394 cases as recovered, a number that is updated once a week.
