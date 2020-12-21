The first doses of covid-19 vaccine began arriving in Mohave County on Monday and will continue being distributed throughout the county this week.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley told the Board of Supervisors on Monday that the county was notified that it would receive 5,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval Friday evening. Burley said the county has been working with agencies who have completed the onboarding process that allow it to distribute the vaccine in order to disperse the first round of doses throughout the county, but noted that all four hospitals will be major players in distribution.
“We are just trying to make sure that we are getting it widespread throughout the county so it is not just focused on the cities, but on the smaller communities and tribal lands as well,” Burley told the board.
Burley said the first doses were expected to be delivered on Monday with the rest of the 5,700 doses arriving today and Wednesday.
The first round of vaccinations will go to Phase 1A populations, which include healthcare workers, emergency medical service workers, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities in the county. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses administered 28 days apart, so Burley said the county will receive another 5,700 doses in four weeks to be distributed to the individuals inoculated this week.
Burley told the board that the county has not been told when it may receive its next shipment of doses, how many to expect in the future, or if they will be the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which was approved earlier this month - but the Centers for Disease Control and the Arizona Department of Health Services are working on solidifying plans for future vaccine disbursement.
Last week, Arizona received its first 58,500 doses of vaccine from Pfizer, which we distributed to Maricopa and Pima counties.
All 15 counties are expected to receive vaccine doses this week. ADHS Director Cara Christ has said that Arizona expects to get another 42,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 120,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week for statewide distribution.
Distribution plan and timeline
Covid-19 vaccinations will be distributed using a phased approach to reach higher priority populations as quickly as possible.
According to a press release, Mohave County will be following CDC guidance in distributing the vaccine in three phases, with three different tiers in the first phase.
Phase 1A includes healthcare workers, emergency medical service workers and long term care facility staff and residents. Phase 1B will include other healthcare workers, adults in congregate settings, law enforcement, teachers and childcare workers, and essential services and critical industry workers. Phace 1C will include adults over the age of 65, and adults with high-risk medical conditions.
Phase one is expected to run from December and into the spring.
Phase two will include high-risk and critical populations, healthcare workers, and the general population. The goal is to start Phase 2 in the spring and continue into the summer.
Phase three will include the general population, along with anyone left from the first two phases and will hopefully kick off sometime next summer.
Burley said the goal is to distribute the vaccine to all willing people in each phase before moving on to the next phase, but it is difficult to estimate how long each phase will take without more information about how frequently and how much vaccine will be delivered to Mohave County.
Burley said the county held a dry run for its planned Points of Dispensing sites on Friday at the fairgrounds to identify issues and challenges with large scale distribution of the vaccine.
“We learned a lot. We have pages and pages of notes, which is excellent - that is what you hope for,” Burley said. “We didn’t expect perfection on the first round, since none of us have experienced this before, but we need to apply that knowledge now to the actual implementation moving forward.”
The county will begin setting up Points of Dispensing sites when it reaches Phase 1B of distribution as the number of people eligible for inoculation will grow substantially after Phase 1A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.