The Mohave County Health Department nursing staff was notified of five coronavirus cases in the Kingman area Sunday. The contact investigations have been initiated regarding with all five cases, the county said. None of the cases have been determined to be travel-related nor are they epidemiologically linked to any known cases.
According to Mohave County, the first case is in the 55-64 year age range; case two is under age 20; case three is in the 55-64 year age range; case four is in the 20-44 year age range; and case five is in the 45-54 year age range. All five individuals are currently in isolation and recovering at home.
These new five cases bring to 36 the total positives cases in Mohave County. There are now 16 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including two earlier deaths, sixteen in Kingman, and four in Bullhead City.
