Five new cases of coronavirus – four of them in Lake Havasu City – were reported Tuesday by the Mohave County Health Department.
Three of the Havasu cases involve people over the age of 65, and all three are hospitalized, the health department said. The other Havasu case involves a person aged 45-54 and is recovering at home in isolation. The fifth case was a person in Kingman over the age of 65 who is hospitalized.
Health officials don’t yet know if the cases are travel related or if they’re epidemiologically linked to another confirmed case. There are now 25 positive cases in Havasu, including three deaths, 34 in Kingman, and 6 in Bullhead City. The total for Mohave County is 64.
Mohave County has performed 700 tests, with 619 of those tests reporting negative, according to the county’s website as of Tuesday afternoon. Test results for 36 cases are still pending.
La Paz County has reported six positive cases and one death.
21 new virus deaths reported in Arizona; toll now 208
Arizona health officials on Tuesday reported 21 additional coronavirus deaths, the most in a single day since the outbreak began. The state Health Services Department says there are now 208 deaths and at least 5,251 cases.
The data comes as Gov. Doug Ducey considers when to reopen the state economy, which has essentially been shut down since he issued a stay-at-home order on March 30. Schools, bars, restaurants and movie theaters have been closed since mid-March, and more than 342,000 people have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month.
The stay-at-home order expires late next week, but the Republican governor could extend it. He’s said he’s going to rely on data from federal and state health experts to make his decision.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
