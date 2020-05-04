There are five new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mohave County, including two in Lake Havasu City and three in Kingman.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health said Sunday that nursing staff was notified late in the afternoon of five new cases. Both Havasu patients are recovering at home in isolation. One person is in the 45-54-year-old age range, and the other is in the 55-64 age range. Two of the Kingman cases involve people between 20 and 44 years old. both are recovering at home. The third person in Kingman is in the 45-54-year-old age range, also recovering at home.
There are now 35 positive confirmed cases in Lake Havasu City, including three deaths. There have been 88 cases confirmed in Kingman, with 10 deaths, and 15 cases in Bullhead City, with one death. The county has a total of 139 cases, with 14 deaths.
The county says 1,151 people have been tested, with 983 of those tests returning with negative results. Fifty-two tests results are pending.
