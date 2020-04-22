Five new coronavirus cases — including one in Lake Havasu City — were reported Wednesday by the Mohave County Health Department.
The case in Lake Havasu is a person aged 20-44 who is recovering in isolation at home. The remaining four are all in the Kingman area. Two of the patients are aged 55-64, one is aged 45-54 and one is aged 20-44. All four are also recovering at home in isolation.
There are now 69 cases in Mohave County, with 26 in Lake Havasu City, including three deaths. There are 37 in Kingman and six in Bullhead City.
