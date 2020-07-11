Mohave County Health Department officials announced 77 new coronavirus cases in the county on Saturday evening, including one death and 50 cases in Lake Havasu City.
The Havasu resident who died was in the 80-89 age range, according to officials.
Of the 50 new cases in Havasu, 27 of them are under the age of 50. Most of the cases are still under investigation, the county says.
Havasu Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Jeni Coke said Friday morning that the hospital is “currently treating more than 30 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.”
In a few cases, she added, HRMC has transferred patients who tested positive to another provider if they required a higher level of care.
Several HRMC staff members have tested positive over the past few months, Coke confirmed.
“Because of our current patient volume, we are working to secure additional clinical support resources to ensure we remain adequately staffed in the days and weeks to come,” Coke said.
According to Coke, the hospital still has enough capacity to continue meeting current patent needs, including critical care. Hospitalizations have increased over the last several weeks, which was expected.
HRMC is also working with regional partners, Coke said, including their sister facility — Valley View Medical Center. They’re also working with local and state agencies “to ensure we are well-coordinated in meeting the evolving — and vital — health needs of our patients,” Coke added.
Bullhead City reported 26 new cases on Saturday, 12 of which are under the age of 50. Most of these cases are also still under investigation.
Kingman only reported one new virus case on Saturday — an individual in the 20-29 age range.
There are now 508 cases in Havasu (including 14 deaths), 394 in Kingman (including 46 deaths), 35 cases in smaller Mohave County communities, and 870 in Bullhead City (including 33 deaths).
Mohave County now has a total of 1,807 cases and 93 deaths. As of Monday, the county reports 499 cases as recovered.
(1) comment
How many cases? 77? Hope all the fun was worth it on the 4th! Well just bring more cases to spread the bug from Cali where they don't have open boat launches. It's too late now, the tide is IN !
