The Mohave County Health Department Nursing staff was notified of 52 new confirmed covid-19 cases and a coronavirus-related death reported on Tuesday.
The death involved a person between the ages of 70 and 79 from Bullhead City.
Of the 52 new confirmed cases, 27 were in Bullhead City, 15 were in Lake Havasu City and 8 were in Kingman.
All of the Lake Havasu City cases are under investigation.
The new numbers bring Mohave County’s total positive cases to 5,601 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 4,391 cases are considered by the health department to be recovered.
