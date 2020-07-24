The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 88 new coronavirus cases and three deaths in the county, including 54 cases in Lake Havasu City alone.
Havasu also had the one of the three deaths, a newly reported case from a person in their 70s.
Thirty-three of the new cases in Havasu are from people over the age of 50.
Of the 34 remaining new cases in Mohave County, 20 are in Bullhead City, 12 are in Kingman and two are in the smaller northern communities.
Havasu is now up to 874 cases and 20 deaths.
