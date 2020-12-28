Mohave County had 571 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths reported over the holiday weekend, according to the county health department.
The totals bring the number of positive cases to 11,125 in Mohave County since the pandemic began. There have been 301 deaths in the county.
Three of the deaths were reported in Lake Havasu City; one was a person in their 50s, one was in their 70s, and one was in their 80s. Two deaths were reported in Bullhead City and two were in Kingman.
Of the 571 new cases, 169 of the results were in Lake Havasu City, with one of the cases under 10 years old, eight between 11 and 19 years old and 17 cases involving people in their 20s. Fourteen are in their 30s, 20 cases involve people in their 40s, 39 cases are in their 50s, 27 are in their 60s, 29 are in their 70s, 12 are in their 80s and two are in their 90s.
The Health Department says 6,831 of the positive cases are considered to have recovered from the virus.
